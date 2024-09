Isto é o que se sabe sobre a festa de aniversário de 40 anos do príncipe Harry

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 7

FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walking along Kingfisher bay walk about on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

(Chris Hyde/Getty Images)