‘The Bear’ e ‘The Crown’ triunfam nas indicações do Emmy 2024

Apesar de a temporada de premiações ter acabado, a 76ª edição do Emmy Awards acontecerá em 15 de setembro de 2024, por isso foram divulgadas todas as produções e atores indicados em cada uma das categorias disponíveis.
Os prêmios concedidos pela Academia de Artes e Ciências da Televisão retornarão com uma nova transmissão no mesmo período, pois a greve de atores e roteiristas de Hollywood resultou em uma série de mudanças na cerimônia.
Os prêmios que reconhecem o talento dos atores, roteiristas, diretores e produções em diferentes gêneros serão realizados em 15 de setembro de 2024, por isso aqui estão as indicações por categoria para a nova edição do Emmy.
Indicações para o Emmy 2024
Melhor série dramática
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- O Problema dos 3 Corpos
Melhor atriz principal em uma série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine - Mr. e Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Melhor ator principal em uma série dramática
- Walton Goggins - Fallout
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
- Dominic West - The Crown
- Donald Glover - Mr. e Mrs. Smith
- Idris Elba - Sequestro no Ar
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série dramática
- Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Greta Lee - The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville - The Crown
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série dramática
- Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
- Billy Crudup - O Morning Show
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira - Shōgun
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- O Que Fazemos nas Sombras
Melhor atriz principal em uma série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph - Loot
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Melhor ator principal em uma série de comédia
- Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Theo James - The Gentlemen
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Matt Berry - O que Fazemos nas Sombras
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série de comédia
- Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce - The Bear
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Paul Rudd - Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Melhor série limitada ou de antologia
- Bebê Rena
- Fargo
- Lições de Química
- Ripley
- True Detective: País da Noite
Melhor ator principal em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia
- Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem
- Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
- Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Melhor atriz principal em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: País da Noite
- Brie Larson - Lições de Química
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Sofia Vergara - Griselda
- Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia
- Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. - The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena
- John Hawkes - True Detective: País da Noite
- Lamorne Morris - Fargo
- Lewis Pullman - Lições de Química
- Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Lily Gladstone - Sob a Ponte
- Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
- Aja Naomi King - Lições de Química
- Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau - Bebê Rena
- Kali Reis - True Detective Verdadeiro: País da Noite
Melhor filme para televisão
- Quiz Lady
- Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul
- Scoop - o Grande Furo
- A Batalha do Biscoito Pop-Tart
- O Último Caso do Sr. Monk
Melhor série animada
- X-Men 97
- Os Simpsons
- Planeta dos Abutres
- Bob’s Burgers
- Samurai de Olhos Azuis