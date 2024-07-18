Entretenimento

‘The Bear’ e ‘The Crown’ triunfam nas indicações do Emmy 2024

A cerimônia ocorrerá em 15 de setembro de 2024

‘The Bear’ y ’The Crown’ triunfan en las nominaciones de los Emmy 2024
‘The Bear’ e ‘The Crown’ triunfam nas indicações do Emmy 2024 (Foto: Netflix / Especial)
Por Xhanat Hernández

Apesar de a temporada de premiações ter acabado, a 76ª edição do Emmy Awards acontecerá em 15 de setembro de 2024, por isso foram divulgadas todas as produções e atores indicados em cada uma das categorias disponíveis.

Os prêmios concedidos pela Academia de Artes e Ciências da Televisão retornarão com uma nova transmissão no mesmo período, pois a greve de atores e roteiristas de Hollywood resultou em uma série de mudanças na cerimônia.

Os prêmios que reconhecem o talento dos atores, roteiristas, diretores e produções em diferentes gêneros serão realizados em 15 de setembro de 2024, por isso aqui estão as indicações por categoria para a nova edição do Emmy.

Premios Emmy Premios Emmy

Indicações para o Emmy 2024

Melhor série dramática

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • O Problema dos 3 Corpos

Melhor atriz principal em uma série dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine - Mr. e Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai - Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Melhor ator principal em uma série dramática

  • Walton Goggins - Fallout
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
  • Dominic West - The Crown
  • Donald Glover - Mr. e Mrs. Smith
  • Idris Elba - Sequestro no Ar

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série dramática

  • Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Greta Lee - The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville - The Crown
  • Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
  • Billy Crudup - O Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira - Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • O Que Fazemos nas Sombras

Melhor atriz principal em uma série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph - Loot
  • Jean Smart - Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Melhor ator principal em uma série de comédia

  • Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Theo James - The Gentlemen
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
  • Matt Berry - O que Fazemos nas Sombras
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série de comédia

  • Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce - The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
  • Paul Rudd - Only Murders in the Building
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Melhor série limitada ou de antologia

  • Bebê Rena
  • Fargo
  • Lições de Química
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: País da Noite

Melhor ator principal em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia

  • Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem
  • Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Andrew Scott - Ripley
  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Melhor atriz principal em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: País da Noite
  • Brie Larson - Lições de Química
  • Juno Temple - Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara - Griselda
  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Melhor ator coadjuvante em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia

  • Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr. - The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena
  • John Hawkes - True Detective: País da Noite
  • Lamorne Morris - Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman - Lições de Química
  • Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em uma série ou filme limitado ou de antologia

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone - Sob a Ponte
  • Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
  • Aja Naomi King - Lições de Química
  • Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Nava Mau - Bebê Rena
  • Kali Reis - True Detective Verdadeiro: País da Noite

Melhor filme para televisão

  • Quiz Lady
  • Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul
  • Scoop - o Grande Furo
  • A Batalha do Biscoito Pop-Tart
  • O Último Caso do Sr. Monk

Melhor série animada

  • X-Men 97
  • Os Simpsons
  • Planeta dos Abutres
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Samurai de Olhos Azuis

