Mãe encontra parque temático "incrível" mais barato que Disney

Replying to @Duckie How we got to Efteling theme park in the Netherlands 🚗🚢 You have a few options. 🚢 We loved the overnight ferry as it added even more adventure and excitement to the trip for Leo. I'm also trying not to fly too much in early pregnancy. We took our car but you could easily go as a foot passenger. There is a coach taking people to the centre after departing the boat in Amsterdam. From Amsterdam you can get a train to Tilburg and from there get a bus straight to the park. I'll be posting more about the overnight ferry soon! ✈️ You can fly to Amsterdam or Eindhoven. And then the same applies getting the train to Tilburg and getting the bus to Efteling. We enjoyed combining Amsterdam with the park as it's a city we haven't explored for a while. Can you believe our hotel room number in Amsterdam was 420 🤭