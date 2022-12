‘Glass Onion’: Edward Norton surpreende no set ao se vestir como Tom Cruise em ‘Magnolia’

Glass Onion: Um mistério Knives Out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L-R) Kathryn Hahn as Claire, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Edward Norton as Myles, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel, and Kate Hudson as Birdie. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2022. (John Wilson/Netflix © 2022)