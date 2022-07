Irmão de Lady Di realiza festa beneficente em nome da princesa na antiga casa da família

Musicians from ⁦@NorthamptonHigh⁩ who provided beautiful music this evening at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ while the ⁦@Soldierscharity⁩ did well with their fundraising auction. Thank you to those whose generous bids for my books led to a £3,900 donation to this charity. pic.twitter.com/1Dmzua1C7r