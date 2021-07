Billie Eilish tem álbum mais esperado da história da Apple Music

Billie Eilish – “NDA”

The new song and music video, directed by Billie, are out now.

Listen: https://t.co/0apXTsniLQ

Watch: https://t.co/IabQWqknxT



The new album “Happier Than Ever” is out July 30. https://t.co/SrqlceteE4 pic.twitter.com/kGpG3bLtr4