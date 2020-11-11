Série concorrente de ‘Vikings’ na Netflix iniciará gravações da 5ª temporada ainda em 2020
Em 2020 os fãs de “The Last Kingdom” ganharam uma quarta temporada da série que une elementis nórdicos com ficção e se tornou a principal concorrente de “Vikings”, ficando apenas um ponto atrás no IMDb.
De acordo com o portal Whats On Netflix, a quinta temporada deve ser gravada ainda em 2020 e pretende mostrar Uhtred, personagem protagonista interpretado por Alexander Dreymon, dividido entre a lealdade e o amor.
No entanto, a produção é demorada e é possível que a quinta temporada chegue no final de 2021 ou até mesmo o início de 2022.
Dá tempo de maratonar bastante as antigas temporadas!