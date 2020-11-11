Série concorrente de ‘Vikings’ na Netflix iniciará gravações da 5ª temporada ainda em 2020

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @mollyemmarowe Thank you Molly 💕💕😘 • • • • • UHTRED • For S4 @thelastkingdom we went Warrior and I LOVE this armour on @alexander.dreymon • The navy colour palette carried over from S3 was made to tie him to Ragnars blue in a very subtle way, but also to stand him alone – caught between the two Worlds of Saxon and Dane. This navy and chestnut palette is unique to Uhtred for that reason. For S4 we designed a cuirass and skirt armour, and the detail and craftsmanship is just exquisite. The design on the cuirass is a development from Earl Ragnars motif (2) from his armour in S1 which Uhtred inherited. In S3 I magnified this design and used an abstract section for his vambraces (3) and then for S4 I magnified it again (it was printed onto plotter paper it was so huge!) and we used an even more magnified section for the cuirass design (4). Uhtreds skirt is my favourite leather work of all time, created by the most talented Mónika (5&6) and I took a time lapse video of the process (7) as its so cool and beautiful to watch ⚔️ (8) is Uhtred, ready for battle