Poderá ser uma realidade: vem aí a primeira base lunar permanente da humanidade

Lua BURROWBRIDGE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: The full Harvest moon rises over the ruins of St Michael's Church, a scheduled monument on the top of Burrow Mump on October 5, 2017 in Somerset, England. Normally the Harvest moon, the name given to the first full moon rising closest to the autumnal equinox, usually occurs before the equinox in September. However this year, the Harvest moon, which is said to symbolised when farmers would need to start gathering in the food to prepare for the lean winter months, is happening in October. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)